Manohar Parrikar returns to Goa, to continue medical treatment at home

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa Sunday afternoon after being discharged from hospital in New Delhi.

Parrikar, who is battling a pancreatic ailment, took an air ambulance to Goa and moved to his private residence where arrangements have been made for him to cope with any exigency, a senior BJP leader said.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on September 15.

“His health has improved over last 15 days. His treatment is over. He should rest now,” Union Minister of State for Ayush and North Goa MP Shripad Naik said.

“He can take the future treatment and rest in Goa,” Naik added.

Parrikar has been under treatment since February this year and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and New Delhi.

The Chief Minister had met his cabinet colleagues on Friday and discussed the redistribution of portfolios in view of his inability to continue discharging his duties. He has reportedly agreed to let go of all but a few portfolios.

An official announcement of a change in portfolios is yet to be announced, but is expected after October 19.

Parrikar had initially expressed a willingness to hand over his responsibilities to another minister in his absence but squabbling among allies of the BJP-led government put paid to such a move.

On Saturday, the Congress on Saturday demanded that Parrikar step down and it be given a chance to prove its majority.

“The state is headless, governance is paralyzed, administration is crippled, there is complete breakdown of authority, rule of law has collapsed, people are feeling cheated with absolutely no policy and direction and Goa is in chaos,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

“We wish Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery and a long life, but his ailment cannot be an impediment to the aspirations of the people of Goa,” Chodankar said.

