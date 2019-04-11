Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal may contest Panaji bypoll on May 19

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s elder son Utpal Parrikar is likely to contest from his father’s assembly seat Panaji, for which a bypoll will be held on May 19. The seat fell vacant after Parrikar’s death last month.

For the past few weeks, Parrikar’s supporters have been demanding that his sons carry forward his legacy. Parrikar had represented the Panaji seat since 1994, except for a brief period in 2014 when he became a union minister. “From the party side, they have asked me to hit the ground campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Panaji constituency [under the North Goa Parliamentary seat]. There is no other message to me as of now,” said Utpal Parrikar.

“I have not thought about it yet. The only message to me from the party is to campaign for the Lok Sabha,” Utpal added.

Lok Sabha polls and bypolls to three assembly seats in Goa will be held on April 23. Both the state’s two Parliamentary seats— North Goa and South Goa — are currently held by the ruling BJP. Bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem assembly seats were necessitated after its Congress MLAs resigned from the legislative assembly and party and joined the BJP. The Mapusa bypoll was needed due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Francis D’Souza

Parrikar died on March 17 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic ailment. In a statement issued after the mourning period got over, the ex-CM’s sons Utpal and Abhijat said they would honour their father “by continuing his legacy of service and dedication to the state and the nation”.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:32 IST