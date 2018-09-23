Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 23, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Manohar Parrikar to remain Goa CM, changes to cabinet soon: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said Manohar Parrikar would remain chief minister of Goa.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2018 17:20 IST
Pallav Nayak
Edited by Pallav Nayak
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manohar Parrikar,Goa chief minister,Parrikar Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in his office in Panaji.(PTI File Photo)

Manohar Parrikar will continue as Goa’s chief minister and there will soon be changes in his council of ministers, said BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday.

Shah said on Twitter the decision to continue with Parrikar, who is being treated in a hospital in Delhi, was made after discussions with the BJP’s “core team”.

Parrikar was flown to New Delhi for treatment at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on September 15.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 17:05 IST

tags

more from india