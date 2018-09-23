Manohar Parrikar to remain Goa CM, changes to cabinet soon: Amit Shah

Manohar Parrikar will continue as Goa’s chief minister and there will soon be changes in his council of ministers, said BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday.

Shah said on Twitter the decision to continue with Parrikar, who is being treated in a hospital in Delhi, was made after discussions with the BJP’s “core team”.

गोवा प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर टीम के साथ चर्चा कर यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @manoharparrikar जी ही गोवा सरकार का नेतृत्व करते रहेंगे।



प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल व विभागों में बदलाव शीघ्र ही किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2018

Parrikar was flown to New Delhi for treatment at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on September 15.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 17:05 IST