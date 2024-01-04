close_game
close_game
News / India News / Manoj Bajpayee to contest Lok Sabha polls? Actor asks, ‘kal raat sapna aya?’

Manoj Bajpayee to contest Lok Sabha polls? Actor asks, ‘kal raat sapna aya?’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 11:48 PM IST

Bajpayee had earlier clarified that he would steer clear from politics.

Bollywood actor on Thursday refuted the reports of his possible leap into politics by contesting the next Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's West Champaran constituency. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor discredited the report. “Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye!” (Did someone inform you, or did you dream about it last night?) he said.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee.(PTI)
Actor Manoj Bajpayee.(PTI)

Bajpayee had earlier clarified his stance regarding joining politics and ensured that the “question of him joining politics does not arise at all.” He recalled meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2020 and his son Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, which sparked speculations of him joining politics. "I am 200% sure I won't do that. The question of joining politics does not arise at all," he said in an earlier interview.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee flaunts abs in rare shirtless pics, fans ask if AI created the photo

"I am an actor and will remain an actor only... How does the question of joining politics arise?" he added.

Bajpayee hails from Belwa village in Bihar's West Champaran district. The Lok Sabha seat there is currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Jaiswal. He has been winning from this seat since 2009, with a growing vote share in each consecutive election. In 2009, the party secured 38.56% of votes, which went up to 43% in 2014 and nearly 60% in 2019.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out