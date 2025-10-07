Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Man's head, moustache shaved by locals after he harassed minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

PTI |
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 06:56 am IST

The incident occurred in Kotwali Dehat area and was recorded on video, leading to an investigation by local police.

A man's head and moustache were shaved allegedly by a group of residents here after he tried to harass a girl, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Kotwali Dehat police station area.(PTI file photo for representation)
According to police, the incident took place in the Kotwali Dehat police station area.(PTI file photo for representation)

A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

According to police, the incident took place in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. The accused, a resident of a Khurja Dehat village, would allegedly harass the girl from a nearby village on her way to tuition classes.

On Monday, when he tried to harass the girl, locals caught hold of him and shaved his head and moustache. They also filmed the act, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A video circulating on social media shows some people shaving a man's head and moustache, accusing him of harassing a minor girl. Both incidents, the alleged harassment and the public humiliation, are being investigated."

Further action will be taken based on the findings, he said.

