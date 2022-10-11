Man's 'insensitive' way of explaining how Wipro caught 300 'moonlighters' draws flak on Twitter

Amid the heated debate over 'moonlighting' - or having a second (secret) job - that erupted after IT major Wipro sacked 300 employees last month, a Twitter user posted a detailed thread Tuesday to explain how the 'fantastic system' the company used to identify employees who may have been forced to take a second job in view of the rising cost of living.

In the thread, the user claimed contributions to the Provident Fund - long-term savings accounts maintained by employers for employees' post-retirement security - were key.

"IT professionals in their work from home avtaar joined other companies also in work from home mode. Same competency, double delivery. Two different laptops, same WiFi , catering to two different clients - all from the comfort of own home, in own hometown."

"It was impossible to catch them... *Then who caught them?* The most innocent looking, unassuming, always in the background - Provident Fund Contribution."

The user claimed that 'beautifully integrated systems' meant 'it was next to impossible for these moonlighters to create two identities both financially and demographically'.

"... PF runs daily de-duplication algorithm to check if someone has paid double accidentally... *They found out that there are accounts of individuals, where contributors are multiple.* This was reported to companies, and the entire Bhanumati ka kunaba came down crashing."

"This is the power of Digital India working at grass roots level to weed out corruption."

PF authorities have not confirmed this claim.

The thread has gone viral partly because some users have declared themselves impressed with the 'integrated systems' theory.

It has also gone viral because others are upset with the tone of the tweets; the description of the sacked employees as 'culprits' was particularly criticised. One user wrote: "A privileged person outraged at tax paying citizens trying to make a living under the country's extremely stressful economic conditions. So instead of asking why a person takes up two jobs and holding the system accountable, is taking pleasure in sacking 300 workers."

"Working diligently at both, trying to earn additional income to provide better for their families are shown in a bad light by a privileged man playing golf," another said.

As the debate unfolded, others said that instead of looking at 'moonlighting' as a criminal act, there could be a more positive approach - recognise the calibre of employees who were able to jump efficiently between two jobs rather than punishing them.

