Man’s nose slashed for aiding woman’s elopement in Rajasthan; accused flee: Police

Barmer: A 22-year-old man’s nose was slashed on Thursday night for allegedly helping a married woman elope in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said, adding that the accused are currently absconding. Bhura Ram, a resident of Sanawra, was taken to Barmer District Hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. (Representative photo)

Bhura Ram, a resident of Sanawra, was taken to Barmer District Hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

According to the police, a woman from Loharwa village, married for four months, was visiting her parents. “She reconnected with a friend, Bhura Ram, who allegedly helped her elope with a man on August 10. Her family lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Sadar police station and accused Ram of aiding the elopement,” an officer said.

Also Read: Rajasthan’s rising role in Delhi’s gun underworld

The woman’s brother, Hanuman Ram, along with four to five others, allegedly intercepted Bhura Ram at Hathitala Toll and thrashed him before slashing his nose with a sharp weapon on Thursday night at Hathitala Toll Plaza, about 23 kilometres from the district headquarters, under the Sadar police station area.

Also Read: Rajasthan Police arrests suspects for plotting I-Day attack in Delhi, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Sumer Singh said a case was registered against the woman’s brother and his accomplices. “They are accused of stopping the victim, assaulting him, and cutting off his nose. Teams are searching for the suspects,” he added.