Monday, Aug 12, 2019

Many hit due to siege at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong’s airport suspended flight operations for at least 12 hours on Monday evening, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world’s busiest terminals.

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators gather during a protest at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Demonstrators gather during a protest at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, August 12, 2019.(Bloomberg photo)
         

Hong Kong’s airport suspended flight operations for at least 12 hours on Monday evening, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world’s busiest terminals.

- 204,000 -

Passengers arriving or leaving from the airport daily on average

- 1,171 -

Flights landing or taking off daily on an average

- 5 million metric tonnes -

Cargo handled by the airport in 2018, more than any other in the world

- 8/20 -

Among world’s busiest airports

- 5,000 -

Protesters estimated to have gathered at the airport

-- Worst-hit --

Base airlines: Airlines such as Cathay Pacific, which is based in Hong Kong, were hit the hardest. Cathay itself cancelled almost 100 flights in the 12-hour period.

Transit passengers: Hong Kong, in addition to Singapore and Shanghai, is among key changeover airports for those flying between Asia-Pacific, Oceania and the Mid-East and Europe.

STRANDED

Wires reported cases of people who were stuck at Hong Kong after their connecting flights were cancelled. Joydeep Chakravarti, a software engineer on a connecting flight to San Francisco, was asked to leave the airport during a layover after his flight was cancelled. “I don’t know what’s out there, so I don’t want to leave. I didn’t make any plans for Hong Kong,” said Chakravarti, who was on a Singapore Airlines flight, AP reported.

BUBBLING ANGER

*Monday’s escalation of protests came after a young medic was hospitalised after she was hit by a pellet round in the right eye. Some of the protesters at the airport carried placards demanding “an eye back”.

*At the same time, a Chinese official in Beijing warned signs of “terrorism” were emerging. China’s People’s Armed Police also assembled in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen for exercises, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said.

*The protests began in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to the mainland of China but have widened to highlight other grievances, drawing broad support.

*Over the weekend, as demonstrators threw up barricades across the city, police shot volleys of tear gas into crowded underground train stations for the first time.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:07 IST

