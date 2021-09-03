Many states have reopened schools with SOPs in place: A listicle

Even as Kerala witnesses a surge in the number of Covid cases, the state is looking at reopening schools. At a high-level online meeting called by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan late on Wednesday, international experts are also learnt to have advocated reopening of schools.

Several states have already opened schools on September 1. Here’s a list of how they’ve gone about it:

Uttar Pradesh

Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on September 1, in two shifts - 8am to 11am and 11.30 am-1.30 pm. The attendance was significantly low. Schools were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on August 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23.

On Thursday, the state government released an SOP asking all teachers and school staff, along with their families, to get vaccinated.

Delhi

Schools in the state reopened on September 1 for classes 9 to 12, in a staggered mode. Schools have been reopened on the condition that the staff is vaccinated and the occupancy in classrooms is 50%. Parents’ consent is mandatory for the students to attend offline classes.

Tamil Nadu

Schools reopened for Classes 9-12 on September 1. All school and college hostels have also been permitted to reopen. Working people’s hostels are also allowed to function following the government’s Standard Operating Procedure. Schools have to ensure all staff is vaccinated. Also, educational institutes have to ensure that students from Kerala are vaccinated and produce negative RT-PCR certificates.

Also Read | Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with partial rain expected today

Tripura

Schools in Tripura reopened for students of Classes 6-12 from September 1. All schools are required to function in single or double shifts, depending on the size of the classrooms.

Telangana

Schools in Telangana reopened from September 1. However, as per a state high court order, attendance is not mandatory. While some private schools are taking a more cautious approach and remaining closed till next month, a few have reopened with Covid protocol in place.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools reopened for Classes 9-12 on September 1. Parents’ consent for offline classes is mandatory. While these higher grades will attend school twice a week, a decision on reopening for Classes 1-5 will be taken after monitoring the situation for a week.

Rajasthan

Schools reopened for classes 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity from September 1. It is mandatory for the teaching and non-teaching staff to have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Puducherry

Schools resumed from September 1 for Classes 9-12 with 50% capacity.

Haryana

The government allowed schools to start physical classes for Classes 4-5 from September 1. Schools are already open for higher classes.

Assam

The Assam government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from September 6. As per the SOPs, colleges can reopen hostels for the postgraduate, graduate, and higher secondary final year, fully vaccinated students.