Maoists kill 2 civilians in Odisha, accusing them of being police informers

After a lull of several months, Maoists in Odisha struck, killing two civilians including the son of a sarpanch in Kandhamal district, accusing them of being police informers.

Police officials in Kandhamal district said a group of armed Maoists went to Bhandarangi and Guchhaguda village in Tumudibandha block of Kandhamal late Friday night and called the two persons out of their house. Their bodies were found in two separate places on Saturday morning.

The son of sarpanch of Bhandarangi gram panchayat is one of the deceased. His body was found just outside the panchayat office. The body of the other person was found in Guchhaguda village.

The Maoists left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in police firing at Sirki village in Belghar area of Kandhamal district in September last year.

Holding Odisha police DGP Abhay and police intelligence chief RK Sharma for the deaths of their colleagues, the Maoists in their note said all the informers are being warned to surrender before them by February 15 for their trial at Jan Adalat, a so-called public court run by the Maoists.

The killing of the two civilians came just five days after Odisha police DGP Abhay asked Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. Four days ago, a hardcore woman Maoist in Malkangiri district had surrendered before police.

Odisha currently has 92 companies of BSF and CRPF personnel deployed in Maoist-affected districts.