Maoists kill 2 villagers in Chhattisgarh for being informers: Police

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:22 IST

Two villagemen, one of them a former deputy sarpanch, from two villages of Bijapur district were killed by Moaists for being “police informers”, police said on Thursday.

The incidents took place on Wednesday night in two villages under Jangala police station area.

“Maoists have killed Dhaniram Korsa, a former deputy sarpanch of Bardela village, and another was Gopal Kudiyam of Gongla village, both under Jangala police station. We have brought the body for post-mortem and combing of the area has started,” said IG Bastar, Sunderaj P.

Police claimed that a group of Maoists reached the villages and killed Korsa and Kudiyam with sharp-edged weapons, suspecting them to be “police informers”.

In Bijapur, 12 people, including three policemen and a forest ranger, have been killed in the last one month - an issue of concern for both police and human rights activists.

Sunderaj P, in a statement to the media, said Maoists are frustrated because of an effective campaign against them, many of their camps have been demolished.

“Realising that there is no future in Maoism, a large number of Maoists has also surrendered due to which the Maoists are frustrated and are trying to terrorise by killing and beating innocent villagers,” said the IG.

He further said that roads, bridges, culverts and other basic facilities have been provided to the villagers in the Bastar region in the last few years even in situations of lockdown and floods, which has increased the confidence of the villagers in governance, administration and security forces.

“They panicked after losing the confidence of the villagers and they are killing them,” said the IG.

Other police officers believe that the Maoists want to create an environment of fear among villagers which can help them increase recruitment.

“There has been a decrease in recruitment of sentries in 2017-18. The other very important factor behind the killings is that there is total indiscipline in ranks of Maoists, with local cadres now doing mass executions without even taking approval of senior cadres. And lastly, there is total ideological disarray with movement becoming an armed war with no ethics,” a police officer said.