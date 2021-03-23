IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 3 security personnel killed In IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
The survivors of the IED blast being given treatment. (Sourced)
The survivors of the IED blast being given treatment. (Sourced)
india news

3 security personnel killed In IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The bus was carrying 24 jawans returning from an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles of Abujmaad. Police said the number of casualties may rise
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:38 PM IST

Three jawans of district reserve guard were killed while ten others were injured in an IED blast on Tuesday when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in Naryanpur district of Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

The bus was carrying 24 jawans returning from an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles of Abujmaad.

Also Read | Surrendered Maoist claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli

“We have information that three jawans died in the blast and the number of casualties may rise. More details are yet to come as the blast took place in the jungle and there was no connectivity,” Chhattisgarh director general of police, DM Awasthi, had said earlier.

He said the superintendent of police, and inspector general of Bastar were on their way to the site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP