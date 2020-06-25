e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoists torch vehicles, machines at road construction site in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Maoists torch vehicles, machines at road construction site in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Dhanikorta village under Kukanar police station limits where a road is being constructed, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sukma
Soon after being alerted about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot on Thursday morning and launched a search operation in the area, he added.
Soon after being alerted about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot on Thursday morning and launched a search operation in the area, he added.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

A group of Maoists set on fire six vehicles and machines engaged in road construction work in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Dhanikorta village under Kukanar police station limits where a road is being constructed, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

As per preliminary information, a group of ultras reached the village, located around 450 km from the capital Raipur, and set ablaze three trucks, two JCBs and a poclain machine parked there, he said.

All the vehicles and machines belonged to a contractor, he said.

Despite being advised to park the vehicles and machines at a police camp near the construction site after completing work for the day, the contractor left them at the village, the official said.

Soon after being alerted about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot on Thursday morning and launched a search operation in the area, he added.

Maoists have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the state’s Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Sukma, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging vehicles and machines used in those projects.

They feel the developmental works in the region and construction of roads will uproot them from the area, a police official earlier said.

tags
top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In