Marathi actor's remark on Shivaji sparks row; BJP MP says 'shoot such people'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2025 10:48 PM IST

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas also slammed Rahul Solapurkar for his remarks and said that people should thrash Solapurkar wherever they see him.

Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar drew massive fire for claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped from Agra after "bribing" Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's chieftains.

Rahul Solapurkar later apologised for his remark and for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji's followers. (X/@rahul_girish)
Rahul Solapurkar later apologised for his remark and for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji's followers. (X/@rahul_girish)

His remarks did not sit well with BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of the Maratha King. He said that people who make such remarks should be shot.

Bhosale also said that Solapurkar should be tried for treason and questioned as to in what capacity he made such a "derogatory remark" on the 17th century Maratha warrior.

During an interview, Solapurkar had claimed that Shivaji Maharaj did not escape Agra in a "sweet box" as written history, but by giving bribes to the chieftains and wife of Aurangzeb.

"I feel such people should be shot wherever they are found or stoned to death," the BJP MP said. Bhosale further added that he would meet Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union home minister Amit Shah to demand action against the actor.

In addition, Bhosale said that Solapurkar's films or shows won't be allowed to be released, urging the film industry to not give him any work.

Suresh Dhas, a BJP MLA, also slammed the Marathi actor for his remarks and said that people should thrash Solapurkar wherever they see him.

Notably, in 1666, the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, escaped from the Agra Fort.

After the BJP leaders, members of the Akhand Maratha Samaj also joined in, calling out Solapurkar for his remarks. The Samaj protested at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune on Monday, where the Marathi actor serves as a trustee.

Protesters also demanded Solapurkar's removal from the position and threw a footwear garland on his poster. Amid the rising tension in the region over the actor's remarks, the Pune Police have increased security outside Solapurkar's residence in the Kothrud area.

(With PTI inputs)

