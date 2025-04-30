Menu Explore
Marco Rubio to call EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan's Dar about Pahalgam attack: ‘Urging both to not escalate’

AFP |
Apr 30, 2025 01:48 AM IST

The US secretary of state will speak to EAM Jaishankar and Pakistan's Ishaq Dar on rising tensions between the countries after the Pahalgam attack.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will urge his Indian and Pakistani counterparts not to escalate, his spokeswoman said Tuesday, as tensions soar between the arch-rivals after a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has also urged other countries to intervene amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan(REUTERS)
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has also urged other countries to intervene amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan(REUTERS)

Also Read: US spokesperson shuns Pakistani journalist's question on Pahalgam attack

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Also Read: March Rubio breaks silence on 3 US citizen kids deported from Louisiana to Honduras; ‘Went with their…’

"The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow," she said.

"He is encouraging other national leaders, other foreign ministers, to also reach out to the countries on this issue," she said.

The United States, which has close ties with India, initially had voiced solidarity after the April 22 attack in which gunmen killed 26 men in the tourism hub of Pahalgam.

Also Read: PM Modi's big message on Pahalgam attack: ‘Forces free to decide when, how to hit back’

Rubio's focus on diplomacy comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the army would enjoy "operational freedom" to respond to the attack.

India accuses Pakistan of backing the attack. Pakistan denies the charge but has long criticized Indian rule in divided, Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
