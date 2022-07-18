Ahead of filing papers, Oppn VP pick Margaret Alva says 'it's a difficult battle, but…'

Margaret Alva, the joint Opposition's Vice President candidate, said on Monday that even though the race for the second most important constitutional post is "difficult", she is focusing more on fighting the battle, than worrying about its outcome. Alva is set to file her nomination papers on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader said she will bravely take on the BJP-ruled NDA's campaign for their VP candidate and former West Bengal governor Jagdep Dhankar.

The former Union minister made the comments while speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of Opposition leaders held at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence. A number of Opposition leaders will accompany Alva when she will file her nomination papers on Tuesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Alva, also a former governor, said, “I know it's a difficult battle, but in politics, winning or losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle… I thank all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in me.”

“I will file the nomination tomorrow and will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for VP candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar)...I am not going to be scared of anyone," she added.

Meanwhile, leaders of Opposition parties met at the residence of Sharad Pawar earlier in the day to chalk out the joint strategy for their VP candidate Margaret Alva.

Alva's nomination as the Opposition's Vice President candidate was announced by Pawar on Sunday at a press conference. Leaders of as many as 17 parties had unanimously decided to pick Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President.

"A meeting of leaders of the United Opposition Parties was held at my New Delhi residence this evening to discuss the upcoming Vice Presidential elections to be held in August 2022," Pawar said on Twitter after the meeting.

Among others present at Pawar's residence were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI-M leaders Sitaram Yechury and Elamaram Kareem, CPI leaders D Raja and Binoy Viswam, NCP's Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, MDMK Vaiko, DMK's Kanimozhi, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav and NK Premchandran.

The vice presidential election will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.