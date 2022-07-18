Oppn holds another meet at Sharad Pawar's house, VP nominee Margaret Alva attends

Opposition leaders held a meeting at the residence of veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday. The meeting took place after polling for Presidential Election came to end. Also, the Monsoon Session of Parliament began earlier in the day. This is the second such meeting that was held among leaders of Opposition parties in as many days. On Sunday, they met to discuss their Vice Presidential candidate, following which the name of Congress leader Margaret Alva was announced for the country’s second-most important office.

Monday’s meeting is being attended by Alva among others.

Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva arrives at NCP chief Sharad Pawar Residence for an Opposition meeting

Sunday's meeting – also held at Pawar's residence – was attended by all major opposition parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena, TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others. Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao.

Polling for the vice presidential candidate will be held on August 6.

Earlier in the day, NDA's vice presidential candidate and former Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His name as the NDA nominee for the post was announced by BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday.

Meanwhile, presidential elections were held on Monday, with the voting ending at 5pm. Chief returning officer PC Mody said the polls were held in a peaceful manner and a total of 99.18% turnout was recorded at Parliament.