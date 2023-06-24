Mary Millben touches PM Modi's feet, 'One earth, one family, one future' | Watch

The video of American singer Mary Millben touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after singing Jana Gana Mana -- India's national anthem -- is viral as PM Modi concluded his three-day historic state visit to the United States. Touching feet in order to seek blessings is an Indian culture and the enactment of that on the international platform by an American artist drew praises for PM Modi. Mary Millben touched PM Modi's feet after singing Jana Gana Mana

"Indian culture possesses a remarkable beauty, as its values transcend boundaries effortlessly. Through the humble act of touching feet of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, @MaryMillbenhas exemplified profound respect for our ancient values. It truly represents the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future." Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

"From Papua New Guinea in the East to the United States in the West, Prime Minister Modi is a charismatic leader who commands respect & admiration that transcends international borders," BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted.

As seen in the viral video, after singing Jana Gana Mana, Mary Milben approached PM Modi who was clapping at her performance, and bowed down to touch his feet.

Mary Millben also performed yoga with PM Modi on the International Yoga Day

"I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight," Mary Millben said.

Mary Millben took to Twitter after her performance and said it was an honour to sing for PM Modi. "A night I will treasure forever...India and Indian communities across the world, I love you! God bless the #USIndia alliance," Mary Millben tweeted.

