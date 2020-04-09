Masks to be reused only in non-infectious areas, AIIMS clarifies

delhi

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:40 IST

The authorities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, issued a one-page standard operating procedure (SOP) on Wednesday a day after urging the doctors to reuse their masks four times, as personal protective equipment (PPE), against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The SOP said that after using the mask for a day, it has to be numbered and kept in a correspondingly numbered “big brown bag” for four days before reusing it.

“On day one, wear mask number one when you step out for duty. On day two, use mask number two. After you return home, place the used N-95 mask in paper bag number two and let it dry out for the next four days. Do the same for day three and day four,” said the SOP.

The fifth mask is a reserve. After the masks have been reused over 20 days, they have to be brought back in the paper bags and discarded like medical waste in the hospital, the SOP said, citing the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Similar guidelines for reusing masks have been issued by the US authorities because of the acute shortage of the PPE units due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the crisis has deepened after several American hospitals reached near-capacity. The US has topped the list in the number of Covid-19 positive cases at over 435,000. In comparison, India has reported 5,885 Covid-19 positive cases until Wednesday night.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) rules do not address the issue of how many times an N-95 mask must be worn but advises against wearing one respirator for more than four hours, as it could lead to discomfort. At last 35 hospital staff members in Delhi have tested Covid-19 positive so far.

The AIIMS authorities, however, clarified that only the staff, who are working in the non-infectious areas of the hospital, has to reuse the N-95 masks.

“This is a new virus. The doctors and staff members are naturally scared. The N-95 masks have been issued to allay the psychological fears and give them confidence while working in the general patient-care areas of the hospital. The masks will also protect the staff in case there is an asymptomatic patient, who tests Covid-19 positive later,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS, Delhi.

The doctors, who are working in high-risk areas such as the screening kiosk, the wards for suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases and the intensive care unit (ICU) will get different PPE units, he said.

“We’ve created three levels of kits for those working in the screening area, the wards, and the ICU. The staff will be allotted kits in line with their duty areas. These masks don’t need to be reused but carefully removed and thrown away as medical waste,” Dr Sharma added.