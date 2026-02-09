Massive counterfeit drugs gang busted in Ghaziabad; police reveal two-state modus operandi

Ghaziabad police have busted a major counterfeit medicines racket after a complaint from the Himalayan company flagged fake versions of its popular product, Liv.52, circulating in the market, officials said on Sunday. Ghaziabad police bust massive counterfeit drug ring (Representative image)

The complaint, received on January 3, alleged that counterfeit products were being manufactured and supplied to local shops, prompting the police to launch a detailed investigation.

According to DCP Surendra Nath Tewari, the information provided by the company alleged that “fake goods were supplied from Muradnagar and distributed in Aligarh”. Acting on this input, police registered a case at the Muradnagar police station and began tracking the supply chain.

Modus operandi: High profit margins, easy distribution Police said the interrogation revealed how the racket expanded quickly. The investigators said that the margins on theese fake tablests were unusually high, while the manufacturing spead in two states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, aided in lesser cost of manufacturing.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that the counterfeit Liv.52 tablets were being manufactured by a company in Haryana while the packaging material, including wrappers and boxes, was sourced from Meerut.

The accused told investigators that preparing one box of the counterfeit medicine cost them between Rs35 and Rs40. These boxes were then supplied to the market at Rs110–115.

In comparison, the genuine product carries an MRP of Rs280 per box. Police said this price gap made it easier for the accused to push the fake products into shops, offering retailers a higher margin while undercutting the original brand.

SWAT team joins investigation Following the registration of the FIR, the Muradnagar police team, with assistance from the SWAT unit, launched a technical investigation to trace those behind the racket.

DCP Tewari said the probe led investigators to several suspects, who were subsequently called in for questioning and admitted to their involvement in the operation.

The police also recovered around 50,000 counterfeit tablets during the operation.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are looking into other individuals involved. We are investigating all aspects of the operation, and further action will be taken accordingly,” Tewari said.