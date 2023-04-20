Home / India News / Massive fire at firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli | VIDEO

Massive fire at firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Thursday.

In a video posted by ANI, a huge blaze of fire can be seen and massive smoke can be seen covering the sky. (ANI/Twitter)

In a video posted by ANI, a huge blaze of fire and massive smoke billowing from it can be seen covering the sky.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

gujarat fire
