Massive rally planned for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh after joining BJP

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:49 IST

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (49) will visit Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon to file his nomination papers as BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, as per a schedule released by state BJP unit in Bhopal.

The visit happens to be his maiden one to his home state after his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Wednesday.

Election to Rajya Sabha for three seats in Madhya Pradesh is due on March 26. The last date for filing the nomination papers is March 13.

This is the first time when Scindia is filing his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha. He has been a member of Lok Sabha for four consecutive terms up to May 2019 when he lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna parliamentary constituency.

The BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit has made massive preparations to accord a warm welcome to Scindia, according to party’s media in-charge Lokendra Parashar.

Scindia will land at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at 4 pm on Thursday, from where he will proceed to state BJP headquarters in a rally accompanied by all the prominent party leaders in Madhya Pradesh. The rally will cover a distance of about 13 kilometres. He will be greeted by party workers and the general public along the route.

Scindia will visit the state BJP headquarters again on Friday afternoon after which he will proceed to the state assembly to file his nomination papers, accompanied by BJP leaders and workers.

After joining the BJP Scindia had tweeted, “Thanking @JPNaddaji and @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji & members of the BJP family for accepting & welcoming me. It’s not just a turning point in my life, but also an opportunity for me to continue my commitment towards public service under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi ji.”

As per arithmetic in the 230-seat state assembly, BJP and Congress will have no problem in getting their first candidate elected but a tough contest will follow if both the parties field their second candidate. Till now, Congress has not announced the names of its candidates; the BJP, meanwhile, has to announce the name of its second candidate.