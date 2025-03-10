Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive traffic jam at Delhi-Ghazipur border after protests over man's murder

PTI |
Mar 10, 2025 12:29 PM IST

The murder incident was reported from a busy locality near the Phool Mandi in Delhi, the police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

New Delhi: People during a protest by residents of Ghazipur on Akshardham-Ghaziabad road against the alleged murder of a young man, in Delhi, Monday, March 10, 2025.(PTI)
New Delhi: People during a protest by residents of Ghazipur on Akshardham-Ghaziabad road against the alleged murder of a young man, in Delhi, Monday, March 10, 2025.(PTI)

Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police officer said.

The incident was reported from a busy locality near the Phool Mandi, the officer said.

Sources said a protest staged by the victim's family members and locals near the Delhi-Ghazipur border demanding strict action against the accused has led to massive traffic snarls in the area.

Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case so far, police sources said, adding that further details are awaited.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On