Massive traffic jams hit Mumbai-Goa highway ahead of Holi: Report

Massive traffic jams hit the Mumbai-Goa highway as the extended weekend kicked in ahead of Holi, News18 reported on Thursday. Traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway ahead of Holi.(Rajesh Kocharekar/X)

HT cannot independently verify this information.

Several people are heading to their hometowns for Holi as the festival falls on Friday, March 14. Rajesh Kocharekar, a journalist, took to X to share pictures of the traffic jam at Khalapur on the Mumbai- Pune Expressway.

“Mumbai to Pune Express way jam packed at khalapur to Lonavala. Several vehicles break down in between. So many people leaving for Pune, Satara and tourists place, weekend home for Holi celebrations are fade up with traffic jam,” the journalist posted on X.

Construction work on Mumbai-Goa highway delayed



According to the News18 report, the construction work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway was scheduled to end by December 2024, but got delayed, and the motorway is likely to open by next year.

Maharashtra's public works minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale recently reviewed the construction work on the highway. The minister said he issued orders to further speed up the construction, the News18 report added.

According to the report, the highway's construction encountered delays due to reasons like the disagreements between the contractors in the Sangameshwar-Lanja stretch and the collapse of a flyover in Chiplun, Bahadur Sheikh.

Due to the festive rush, the Central Railways announced special trains between Mumbai and Saharsa in Bihar.

“Celebrate Holi with Your Loved Ones! We are happy to introduce 2 Special Trips between LTT, Mumbai and Saharsa (Train No. 05586/05585). Check detailed timings and halts at http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or on the NTES App,” the Central Railways posted on X.

“Celebrate Holi with Your Loved Ones! We are happy to introduce 2 Special Trips between LTT, Mumbai and Raxaul (Train No. 05558/05557). Check detailed timings and halts at http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or on the NTES App,” the Central Railways said in another X post.