Mastermind of religious conversion gang arrested by anti-terror squad in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang along with his aide. The two arrested was produced before a court and subsequently sent to Lucknow District Jail(Representational image)

Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and co-accused Neetu alias Nasreen are residents of Madhpur in Balrampur district, an official statement said on Saturday.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued by a court against Jalaluddin, while the police declared a cash reward of ₹50,000 for his arrest, it said.

The duo was produced before a court and subsequently sent to Lucknow District Jail after their remand was obtained.

The case, registered at a police station in Gomtinagar, Lucknow, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, alleges that the accused acted in an organised manner to convert individuals from Hindu and non-Muslim communities to Islam.

"The poor, helpless labourers, weaker sections, and widowed women were lured with incentives, financial aid, promises of marriage, or forced through intimidation, in violation of established procedures for religious conversion by the accused," according to the statement.

Two other accused -- Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Mehboob, who is Jalaluddin's son -- were arrested on April 8. Both hail from Balrampur and are currently lodged in Lucknow District Jail, the statement said.