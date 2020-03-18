Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by Jammu and Kashmir administration over coronavirus pandemic

india

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra in view of coronavirus outbreak.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of all inter-state buses, both incoming and outgoing from J&K, are banned from today,” the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had on Tuesday asked pilgrims to put off their visit to the famous cave temple as more Covid-19 positive cases emerged in the country.

After orders from the government, all the pilgrims visiting the shrine had to fill Self Reporting Form available at yatra registration counters, accommodations and the helipad terminal.

They were also required to undergo thermal image scanning at Katra, the base camp for the yatra, before proceeding for the pilgrimage.

A total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three people have lost their life while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.