e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Maths wizard Vashistha Narayan Singh dies at 78 in Patna hospital

Expressing grief over Vashistha Narayan Singh’s death, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said it has caused an irreparable loss to the state and the country and announced that Singh will be cremated with full state honours.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna / Ara
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar floral tribute to mathematician Vasistha Narayan Singh, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar floral tribute to mathematician Vasistha Narayan Singh, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (PTI)
         

Renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh died at a hospital in Patna on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

A native of Basantpur under Ara muffasil police station, he had been suffering from schizophrenia for several years.

Expressing grief over Singh’s death, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said it has caused an irreparable loss to the state and the country and announced that Singh will be cremated with full state honours.

Born on April 2, 1942, Singh became a legend as a student when he was allowed by Patna University to appear in the two-year course of B.Sc (Hons) in Mathematics in its very first year. Singh had completed his schooling from Netarhat Residential School, Netarhat, near Ranchi.

He received his doctorate from University of California, Berkeley in the year 1969 for reproducing kernels and operators with a cyclic vector.

After pursuing higher studies, Singh worked at NASA and returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur. Later, he joined Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. In 1973, he was appointed as a permanent faculty in Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. A few years back, he was also appointed as a guest faculty in Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Bihar.

His death was also condoled by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former chief minister Rabri Devi, and others.

tags
top news
S-400 missile defence system delivery on track, India makes $850 mn payment
S-400 missile defence system delivery on track, India makes $850 mn payment
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
‘DNA of terrorism, nearly failed state’: India hits out at Pakistan at UNESCO
‘DNA of terrorism, nearly failed state’: India hits out at Pakistan at UNESCO
Trump admits to bribery: Nancy Pelosi charges as impeachment probe heats up
Trump admits to bribery: Nancy Pelosi charges as impeachment probe heats up
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea report record losses in Quarter 2
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea report record losses in Quarter 2
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone, respite likely tomorrow
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone, respite likely tomorrow
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
‘Anything can happen in cricket & politics’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘Anything can happen in cricket & politics’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News