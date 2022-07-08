Mathura temple case: Court fixes July 11 as next date of hearing

Agra A Mathura court on Thursday fixed July 11 as the next date of hearing in a Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case.

The court will hear arguments of parties on the maintainability of the case as well as a plea seeking a survey of the mosque to find signs of a temple there.

The Hindu side in the case has demanded that the mosque adjacent to the Krishna temple complex in Mathura be removed and 13.37 acres of land on which it stands be transferred. However, the management committee of the mosque has challenged the maintainability of these suits and sought their dismissal under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code.

On Thursday, the Hindu petitioner appearing on behalf of deity Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj submitted objections to an application filed by the mosque management, challenging the maintainability of the suits.

“Today, we filed an objection to the application seeking disposal of the issue for maintainability of case…” the petitioner and counsel for Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj, Rajendra Maheshwari, said.

“...we prayed for some time to go through the objections and, if needed, will file a reply to these objections on July 11,” Tanveer Ahmed, who appeared for the mosque management, said.

