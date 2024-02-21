‘Matter of his conscience’: SP's Shivpal Yadav on Swami Prasad Maurya's exit from party

After Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from the Samajwadi Party, SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said that he is unaware as to why Maurya took this decision adding that it is a matter of his "conscience." Samajwadi Party general secretary Shivpal Yadav (HT File Photo)

Almost a week after stepping down from the position of the Samajwadi Party's national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the party membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"It is a matter of his conscience. I am unaware as to why he took such a decision. This is not new for him," Shivpal Singh Yadav told reporters.

Maurya, in his resignation letters, one addressed to the Chairman of the State Legislative Council and another to the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, said that he has resigned from the membership of the Legislative Council on moral grounds.

"I have been elected as a member of the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh from the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh constituency, as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party. Since I have resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party, hence on the basis of morality, I am also resigning from the membership of the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh. Please kindly accept," he said in a letter to the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

In his letter to Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya said, "Got the opportunity to work in a cordial environment under your leadership. But as a result of not taking the initiative of any kind of talks on the talks held on February 12, 2024, and the letter sent on February 13, 2024, I am also resigning from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party."

Both letters were shared by Maurya on his X account.

Maurya is scheduled to launch his own political outfit the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party on February 22 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, sources said.

The rift between Akhilesh Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya widened when the Samajwadi Party Chief said that he (Swami Prasad Maurya) had come to SP for benefits.

"Everyone comes to take benefits, but who stays on the spot? Who will tell what is on someone's mind? Not only this, Akhilesh Yadav said that there is no such machine that can know what is going on in someone's mind. Everyone leaves after taking the benefits." SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's "benefit" remark, Swami Prasad Maurya on Monday said, "He is not in power in the state or the centre. He is not in a condition to give anything. And I will return everything he has given to me till now. Ideology is important to me, not the position. The rights and welfare of all sections are my priority, whenever that would be attacked I would raise my voice."

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in January 2022, leaving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of that year's assembly elections, held between February and March has been repeatedly making headlines for his provocative comments on sensitive issues including Ramcharitmanas to Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion.