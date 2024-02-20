Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Samajwadi Party, UP legislative council

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the party membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, a week after stepping down from the position of the party's national general secretary. Swami Prasad Maurya with Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Maurya shared his resignation letters, one addressed to the Chairman of the state Legislative Council and another to the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, in an announcement to X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I have been elected as a member of the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh from the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh constituency as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party. Since I have resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party, hence on the basis of morality, I am also resigning from the membership of the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh. Please kindly accept,” he said in a letter to the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

In his letter to Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya said, “Got the opportunity to work in a cordial environment under your leadership. But as a result of not taking the initiative of any kind of talks on the talks held on 12 February 2024 and the letter sent on 13.02.2024, I am also resigning from the primary membership of Samajwadi Party.”

Maurya resigned from his role as the party's national general secretary on February 13, citing discrimination from the leadership. He expressed dissatisfaction with their failure to support him regarding his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)