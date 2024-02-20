 Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Samajwadi Party, UP legislative council | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Samajwadi Party, UP legislative council

Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Samajwadi Party, UP legislative council

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Feb 20, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Swami Prasad Maurya Maurya resigned from his role as the party's national general secretary on February 13, citing discrimination from the leadership.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the party membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, a week after stepping down from the position of the party's national general secretary.

Swami Prasad Maurya with Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)
Swami Prasad Maurya with Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Maurya shared his resignation letters, one addressed to the Chairman of the state Legislative Council and another to the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, in an announcement to X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I have been elected as a member of the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh from the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh constituency as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party. Since I have resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party, hence on the basis of morality, I am also resigning from the membership of the Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh. Please kindly accept,” he said in a letter to the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

In his letter to Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya said, “Got the opportunity to work in a cordial environment under your leadership. But as a result of not taking the initiative of any kind of talks on the talks held on 12 February 2024 and the letter sent on 13.02.2024, I am also resigning from the primary membership of Samajwadi Party.”

Maurya resigned from his role as the party's national general secretary on February 13, citing discrimination from the leadership. He expressed dissatisfaction with their failure to support him regarding his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Jammu Visit Live , Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On