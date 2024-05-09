Maulana held for sexually assaulting minor boy in Assam: Police

Silchar: A 35-year-old maulana (Islamic religious teacher) has been arrested in Assam’s South Salmara district for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy inside a Madrasa, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the maulana, who works at Madrasa in South Salmara, was thrashed by a group of people on Wednesday afternoon after the incident came to light and later handed him over to the police.

According to the locals, the maulana had assaulted the minor boy on several occasions following which he stopped going to the Madarsa.

“His behaviour changed recently, and he was afraid of attending classes. When we enquired, he revealed that he was facing sexual assaults,” said a family member of the minor boy.

Police said that they received a complaint from the boy’s father on Wednesday, and based on that, a case was registered against the maulana under section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

South Salmara superintendent of police (SP) Horen Tokbi said the arrested maulana will be produced before the court on Thursday.

“We have recorded the statements and recovered evidence as well. Further investigation is going on,” he said.