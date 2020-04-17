Over 60% of patients come from 5 states, cases near 13500 in India: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 09:48 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Friday rose to 13,387. The figure includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cases of recoveries and 437 coronavirus fatalities. The national Covid-19 tally was updated by the Ministry of Health on Friday morning.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to struggle with the rising number of coronavirus cases. These states, together with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, account for more than 60% of total number of cases in the country.

Here’s a look at the statewise tally of coronavirus active cases, fatalities and recovered patients.

Maharashtra

With 3205 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 194 deaths so far while 300 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1640 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 38 people have died from the infection while 51 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1267. Tamil Nadu has seen 180 recoveries and 15 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1131 on Friday. The state has reported three fatalities, and 164 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1120 positive cases of coronavirus. 53 people have died from Covid-19 here while 64 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

805 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 74 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 13 have died from the infection here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 930 coronavirus cases and 73 recoveries so far. 36 people have died from the infection in the state.

Telangana

700 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 186 people have made a recovery from the virus while 18 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 534 positive Covid-19 patients and 20 cases of recovery. 14 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 395 coronavirus cases on Friday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 245 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 315 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. 82 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 314. Four people have died from the infection while 38 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 205 and 186 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 13 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 43 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 27 in Punjab.

255 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been 10 deaths and 51 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 60 Covid-19 positive patients, 19 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 80 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died while 37 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 5 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 37 coronavirus patients, 9 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 21 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 9 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases, 10 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 33 cases of coronavirus and 23 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, 6 patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 35 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 28 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya has reported seven cases and one death.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister said that though India took timely steps to control the spread of novel coronavirus, there is an urgent need to scale up efforts to ensure no new hotspots emerge.

India entered the third day of the extended lockdown phase on Friday. The lockdown will come to an end on May 3.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.