‘May God forgive you’: Shatrughan’s swipe at BJP over snub to LK Advani

Outspoken politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday came out in support of senior BJP leader LK Advani and said that the manner in which the veteran leader had been “shown the door/royal exit from electoral politics” was in “very poor taste and disappointing”.

In a 4-part series of tweets, he referred to Advani as a father figure, a philosopher, guide, guru and ultimate leader of the BJP and lamented his removal without his consent and permission.

“Father figure, most revered, learned, friend, philosopher, guide, guru & ultimate leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Shri. L.K.Advani has been shown the door/royal exit from the electoral politics without his consent & permission (as he was to be part of the decision makers on the seats),” he wrote.

In its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections released on March 21, the BJP had left out veteran leader LK Advani’s name as a candidate from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, from where he is the current sitting MP. The party has instead opted to field its national president Amit Shah as its candidate from the seat. Amit Shah is a Rajya Sabha MP and will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Gandhinagar is seen as an easy seat for the BJP, considering that it LK Advani has been the sitting MP from the seat since 1998.

In his tweets, Sinha said that it was a rude shock for the veteran and that the people of the country are disappointed.

“It has come as a rude shock & that too at this juncture of his illustrious political career, though it was only expected in this autocratic rule of 1 man show & 2 men army. This action is not only disgraceful, in very poor taste & disappointing for a man of the standing & stature of Shri. L.K.Advani & for other veterans like Shri. Murli Manohar Joshi & Shri.Shanta Kumar also...totally humiliating!,” he tweeted.

“It has hurt the entire nation. People are aghast at this action. Once again I hope, wish & pray that people don’t give a proper & befitting reply to this injustice done to our stalwarts & seniors in this elections! May God forgive you!,” Sinha tweeted.

