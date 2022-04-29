‘When someone can’t fulfil own CM dream…’: Mayawati's fresh jab at Akhilesh

Mayawati, who heads the Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP), on Friday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who wanted her to become the prime minister, could not even fulfil his own dream of becoming a chief minister.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP supremo took aim at Yadav, with whom she had tied up ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. "When the SP chief could not fulfil his own dream of becoming the chief minister (of Uttar Pradesh) even after securing the votes of Muslims and Yadavs and forming an alliance with several parties, how would he manage to meet someone else’s aspiration to become the prime minister."

2. इसके साथ ही, जो पिछले हुये लोकसभा आमचुनाव में, बी.एस.पी. से गठबन्धन करके भी, यहाँ खुद 5 सीटें ही जीत सके हैं, तो फिर वो बी.एस.पी. की मुखिया को कैसे पीएम बना पायेंगे? अतः इनको ऐसे बचकाने बयान देना बन्द करना चाहिये। 2/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 29, 2022

The former chief minister wondered how a party that managed to win only five seats in Uttar Pradesh in the last general election even after stitching up an alliance with the BSP would make her the prime minister. "They need to stop making such childish statements," she added.

She further said that irrespective of whether she became the chief minister or the prime minister in future, she would never become the president of the country in the interest of the weaker and neglected sections. “Therefore, the SP's dream of having its own chief minister in Uttar Pradesh will never be fulfilled," she added.

Mayawati’s response came a day after Yadav said he wanted her to become the prime minister and that the SP had forged an alliance with the BSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for this. The BSP and SP had parted ways soon after a major drubbing in the general election and regularly hit out at each other since then.

A day ago, the BSP president said she had never aspired to become the president but would rather prefer becoming the prime minister or the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to realise her goals for uplifting the downtrodden.

She had said, "I have not spent my life in comfort and have struggled to work on the path shown by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram to ensure that their followers and the downtrodden stand on their feet. Everyone knows that this can be done not by becoming the president, but by becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the prime minister of the country."

When asked about Mayawati's aspirations, Yadav said, "I am happy with it (the statement). I also wanted that. Last time (in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls), the alliance (with BSP) was forged for this. Had the alliance continued, people of the Bahujan Samaj, the BSP and those who follow the principles of BR Ambedkar would have seen who would become the prime minister."

On Wednesday, Yadav said the BSP had transferred its votes to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and now, it would be interesting to see whether the saffron party makes Mayawati the president or not in return.

