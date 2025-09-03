Lucknow/Kanpur, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Wednesday welcomed the reported cancellation of a proposal to build a Shivalaya Park within Kanpur's Gautam Buddha Park, even as Mayor Pramila Pandey distanced herself from the controversy, saying the plan was never approved by the municipal board. Mayawati welcomes scrapping of Shivalaya Park proposal in UP's Kanpur; mayor distances self from row

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "Media reports today say the highly controversial proposal to build a Shivalaya Park at Kanpur's famous Buddha Park has been cancelled. The decision is welcomed and I thank the UP government for it."

"I hope the government would make sure that such controversies do not arise elsewhere and will act firmly against them so that peace, harmony and brotherhood in society are not disturbed," she said.

The BSP supremo earlier called the plan "totally inappropriate" in a post on August 31, cautioning that it could "spread unrest and hatred" if implemented.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey said the idea to build a Shivalaya Park was "entirely the municipal commissioner's personal plan" and had not been discussed or approved by her or any corporator.

"Neither was it tabled in the municipal house nor in the executive committee. No one had any knowledge of this. The commissioner unilaterally chalked out the plan and even inspected Buddha Park a few days back," she said.

Pandey also informed that she has asked for the proposal to be scrapped immediately.

She further pointed out that Gautam Buddha Park was developed during the Mayawati regime and holds cultural and historical importance for Dalit and Ambedkarite communities.

Municipal Commissioner Sudheer Kumar, when asked about the controversy, maintained that his recent visit to the park was a "routine inspection" and denied any intent to stir unrest.

However, an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plan was inspired by Prayagraj's Shivalay Park and would have featured replicas of the 12 'Jyotirlingas', allowing visitors to learn about their religious and cultural significance in one place.

The proposal had triggered sharp criticism from Dalit leaders, including Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad, who accused the civic body of undermining the park's secular values associated with Lord Buddha and B R Ambedkar.

