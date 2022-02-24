McGann hospital officials save three lives from mob fury

Quick thinking by the officials and staff at McGann hospital in Shivamogga saved at least three lives after a mob barged inside the hospital premises as the murdered Bajarang Dal activist Harsha Jingade’s body was brought in on Sunday night, said an official from the hospital, on Wednesday.

“We pushed the three Muslim people into a room and locked it after the mob started gathering outside the casualty ward.We were scared that they will be hurt or killed by the mob since most of them were extremely volatile. The mob damaged glass windows and doors of the hospital,” said the senior official cited above, requesting anonymity.

The incident happened on Sunday night around 9.30 pm when Harsha’s body was brought, in an hour or so after he was attacked by miscreants in Bharathi Nagar. Harsha Jingade, alias, Harsha Hindu was fatally attacked by at least six persons. His killing sparked off communal unrest from Sunday night itself with mobs going on a rampage across several neighbourhoods soon after the news of the attack spread via social media platforms and other mediums.

“When Harsha was brought in, he was gasping and, died within 2-5 minutes of being admitted,” said one of the three officials attending the deceased, on the condition of anonymity. Soon after his death, around 200 people barged in with just two policemen standing down and unable to control the mob, said the official.

“No one was physically harmed but most of them were mentally traumatised,” said the second person cited above. One person in the mob had also flashed a sword, said the official, adding that the person was “notorious” and threatened to assault a lady doctor.

“How is this person (who brought a sword) not an anti-national? He threatened to use the weapon inside the hospital,” said one of the three persons cited above.The hospital has around 200 CCTVs which have now been taken by the police to gather more evidence.

“A child, who had suffered a leg injury was sitting in the casualty ward but the mob’s presence forced doctors to save themselves first before treating the child. Later, the child was moved from the ward and given treatment,” people aware of the developments said.