Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MCOCA case: Delhi HC asks police reply on AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's bail plea

PTI |
Jan 20, 2025 04:11 PM IST

MCOCA case: Delhi HC asks police reply on AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's bail plea

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of police on the regular bail plea by A leader and Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case.

MCOCA case: Delhi HC asks police reply on AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's bail plea
MCOCA case: Delhi HC asks police reply on AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's bail plea

"Issue notice. Let status report be filed before the next date of hearing," said Justice Vikas Mahajan.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the lawmaker, urged the court to release him on the grounds that assembly elections were approaching and his wife was contesting polls.

"Give me interim bail at least. I am not a criminal," he said.

Pahwa argued there was "no shred of evidence" against Balyan and the case was "completely frivolous".

He said the FIR did not even mention Balyan's name and the MLA was the one who raised a complaint against the crime.

"If I am part of a syndicate, there must be FIR against me along with others. They have the power to arrest ..but there should be some substance ," said Pahwa.

"They arrested me on the same day saying you are part of the gang you made a complaint against," he added.

The police's counsel sought time to file a status report following which the court posted the hearing on January 23.

Pahwa said the purpose of the bail plea would be frustrated if the matter was kept at a later date.

Balyan was accused of being a "facilitator" in an organised crime syndicate.

He was arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, 2024, the day a trial court granted him bail in an alleged extortion case.

On January 15, a trial court denied bail to Balyan.

Before the trial court, Delhi police opposed Balyan's bail plea, claiming the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused could hamper the probe.

The prosecutor cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi and claimed it had "created havoc in the society and has amassed huge illegal wealth".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On