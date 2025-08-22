MEA extends privileges under UN Act to International Big Cat Alliance

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs has issued a notification extending the privileges and immunities granted under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947, to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). The IBCA is a coalition of 95 range countries with a mandate for the conservation of seven big cats—namely, the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma. (Representative photo)

The United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947, enables specific privileges and immunities to be enjoyed by international organisations and their representatives in India. It provides the organisation and its personnel with protections such as inviolability of premises, immunity from certain legal processes, tax exemptions, etc.

“Glad to share that the Government of India has issued the gazette notification extending privileges and immunities to the International Big Cat Alliance, its representatives, and officials under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947. The significant step reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening international cooperation for big cat conservation,” union environment minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on X on Friday.

“The conservation of big cats is also instrumental in preserving and protecting their ecosystems and hence the well-being of our planet. With these privileges and immunities, IBCA gets the necessary empowerment to function effectively as a global platform to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building for the conservation of our big cats worldwide,” he added.

The IBCA that held its first assembly at its headquarters in Delhi in July has approved the work plan, rules of procedure of the assembly, and the manual of staff and financial regulations of IBCA. These will serve as the guiding foundation for the effective governance, operations, and collaborative initiatives of IBCA.

The assembly also endorsed the proceedings of the first International Steering Committee meeting of IBCA, which was held in April 2024, according to a statement by India’s environment ministry.

The ratification of the headquarters agreement signed by IBCA with India will enable the alliance to establish its headquarters and such other offices in the host country as may be necessary to fully and efficiently discharge its official functions and programmes.

Established by the Government of India through its nodal organisation, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in 2024, the IBCA’s primary objective is to facilitate collaboration and synergy among range countries and other stakeholders.

The IBCA is a coalition of 95 range countries with a mandate for the conservation of seven big cats—namely, the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma. It currently has 12 member countries, including Armenia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Guinea, Liberia, and Nicaragua.

The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal for India to become a member country of IBCA by signing and ratifying the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance last year.

Launched by PM Modi in 2023, the primary objective of IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy among stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralized repository. Along with financial support for focused conservation efforts, IBCA aims to halt the decline in big cat populations and reverse current trends.