MEA Jaishankar calls for joint efforts on Indian Ocean region’s growth, security

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called the Indian Ocean region a vital global lifeline and urged countries in the region to support each other, build on their strengths, and align policies to advance development, connectivity, maritime interests, and security.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat on “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.”

“The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline. Its production, consumption, contribution and connectivity are central to the manner in which the world runs today,” he said.

“Our voyage to new horizons is best done as a coordinated flotilla of the Indian Ocean. We are understandably a diverse group in terms of history, geography, development, politics or culture. But what unites us is a common devotion to the well-being of the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

“In a volatile and uncertain era, we seek stability and security as the baseline. But beyond that, there are ambitions and aspirations that we strive to achieve. They will be easier reached when we look out for each other, supplement our strengths and coordinate our policies,” he added.

Jaishankar said global affairs are going through major changes, with sharp disruptions in the Middle East and West Asia due to ongoing conflict.

“At the two ends of the ocean, this churn is at its sharpest today. In the Middle East/West Asia, there is a serious conflict underway with the potential for further escalation and complication,” Jaishankar said.

“At the same time, longstanding issues are being revisited, sometimes with a radically different approach. Its maritime consequence is visible in a serious disruption of global shipping, with considerable cost to our economies. There are questions which arise from our ability and willingness to respond, as indeed from the partnerships relevant to that task,” he said.

At the other end, the Indo-Pacific has been experiencing rising tensions and intensified rivalries, Jaishankar said.

He said that, like other parts of the Global South, Indian Ocean nations also face resource constraints and economic challenges.

Many are struggling to meet their Sustainable Development Goals, with debt being a major concern in several cases. While some of these issues stem from global economic pressures, others are due to imprudent borrowing and unviable projects, the minister added.

India backs transparent, inclusive connectivity in Indian Ocean

Another common issue is that of rebuilding connectivity in the region after decades of colonial–era disruption, he said.

“To make this a truly shared endeavour, it is vital to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative and transparent, not unilateral and opaque,” said Jaishankar.

“Yet another widespread concern is the challenge faced by the Indian Ocean states to monitor their Exclusive Economic Zones and secure their fishing interests. Nor can they be impervious to illegal trafficking of various kinds and the spectre of terrorism. Each of these dimensions – and certainly their cumulative impact – has a strong maritime implication,” Jaishankar said.

“Our journey to new horizons must necessarily focus on addressing these challenges,” he said.

He said India is actively contributing to these shared efforts by enhancing its capabilities, strengthening ties with Indian Ocean neighbours, taking responsibility, offering support in crises, and providing leadership when needed.

With PTI inputs