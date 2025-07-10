MEA slams Punjab CM Mann's 'Magnesia, Tarvesia' jibe on Modi's foreign trips: 'Irresponsible'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said comments made by what they called a “high state authority” on “India's relation with friendly countries from the Global South” were “irresponsible and regrettable”, adding that they do not behove the state authority. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering during a rally in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT file photo)

The statement by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not name the “high state authority” but came after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday made a sarcastic comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to India from his five-nation tour, questioning the significance of his trips to countries with small populations.

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India’s relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority. Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India’s ties with friendly countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement read.

Bhagwant Mann on Thursday jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like "Magnesia," "Galveaisa," or "Tarvesia," suggesting that the visits are not substantial.

Mann questioned the relevance of PM Modi's visits to countries with tiny populations, contrasting them with the large population of India.

"PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', 'Tarvesia'. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he gotten himself into!...," ANI news agency quoted Bhagwant Mann as saying.

PM Modi recently concluded a landmark five-nation tour, his longest foreign trip in a decade, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9.

During his five-nation tour, PM Modi's visit attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro of Brazil and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on defense cooperation, renewable energy, and digital public infrastructure.

PM Modi was conferred with Brazil's highest civilian honor, the "Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross." In Ghana as well, PM was conferred with the country's top civilian honour, "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana".