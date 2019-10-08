e-paper
‘Meant Ayodhya Deepostsav’: Yogi Adityanath clarifies ‘good news’ remark

The Uttar Pradesh CM also attacked the opposition for staging a walkout during the recent special assembly session to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on 'Navmi', the ninth day of ongoing Durga puja festival, in Gorakhpur, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' on 'Navmi', the ninth day of ongoing Durga puja festival, in Gorakhpur, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (PTI)
         

Two days after he said that ‘good news’ was possible in near future, interpreted largely in context of Ram temple judgment, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Monday clarified that remark, saying he meant the upcoming Deepotsav at Ayodhya.

Adityanath said this in Gorakhpur where, amid chanting of mantras by priests, he performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of ‘Maha Navami’.

As part of the ritual, the chief minister washed the feet of nine girls in a large metallic plate, put tilak on their forehead and worshipped them as nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. He also gave them gifts.

Later taking to journalists, Yogi said his government was set to bring ‘Kanya Sumangal Yojna’ under which a fixed amount will be deposited in the account of every newborn baby girl. “Both state and the central governments are working towards women empowerment, their dignity and security,” the CM added.

Later, clarifying his remark made during Ram Katha event here a couple of days ago that some good news was in the offing, interpreted largely in context of Ram temple judgment and questioned by former CM Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said that by good news he meant the upcoming Deepostsav (during Diwali) at Ayodhya.

“Ayodhya has regained its lost glory under our government. For the last three years, we have been observing grand Deepotsav and this time a record 5.51 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at the banks of the Saryu river there. And Ramliala by artistes from across the world, including Muslim countries like Indonesia, will be re-enacted.”

Attacking opposition for staging a walkout during the recent special assembly session, the CM said, “Nothing more could be expected from those who kept looting the state and promoted anarchy. By walking out, they have insulted Mahatma Gandhi.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 11:25 IST

India News