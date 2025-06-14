Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Medical college hostels damaged in Air India plane crash vacated for probe

PTI |
Jun 14, 2025 03:18 PM IST

The institute's dean said that four buildings, which were damaged in the crash, are being vacated and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.

Hostels of the BJ Medical College that were damaged in the Air India plane crash here are being vacated as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) wants to conduct a probe, the institution's dean, Minakshi Parikh, said on Saturday.

Army officials at the BJ Medical College, where the Air India flight crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad.(Rajuu Shinde/HT Photo)
Army officials at the BJ Medical College, where the Air India flight crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad.(Rajuu Shinde/HT Photo)

Talking to reporters, Parikh said four buildings — Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 — which were damaged in the crash are being vacated, and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.

Also Read | 'He video-called me, I couldn't call back': Daughter of man who died in Ahmedabad plane crash

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 270 people were killed in the crash, which is being investigated by multiple agencies.

Also Read | Air India plane crash: In first presser, Centre reveals what exactly happened on June 12

Parikh said, "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, wants to probe (the air crash). For this, Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been vacated or are being vacated. We have made an alternative arrangement for post-grad students residing there."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Medical college hostels damaged in Air India plane crash vacated for probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On