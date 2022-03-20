Medical student Naveen’s body to arrive on Monday clarifies Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a final year medical student from Karnataka who was killed in shelling in war-torn Ukraine’s Kharkiv, is likely to reach India on March 21, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Gyanagaudar, a resident of Chalageri village in Karnataka’s Haveri district, was in a bunker in Kharkiv and had stepped out on March 1 to exchange currency and fetch some food when he was killed in the shelling.

Gyanagoudar’s parents have decided to donate their son’s body for medical research.

“My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn’t happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That’s why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research,” Shankarappa, father of Naveen said.

Noting that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had appointed a Funeral Agent to take possession of the mortal remains of Naveen, Manoj Rajan, State Nodal Officer (Ukraine Crisis) in a statement said, the agent has taken possession of the body and after completing necessary paper works has transported it to Warsaw (Poland).

Further, the Indian Embassy in Poland and Funeral Agent have completed all documentation required for transportation of the human remains to India, he said.

“The Joint Secretary, Eurasia, MEA has just reported the mortal remains of Shri. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar is expected to reach Kempegowda International Airport on March 21, 2022 at 0300 hours through Emirates Flight Number EK0568,” he added.