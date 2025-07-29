Accident victim dies in emergency ward as doctors kept sleeping, video goes viral

In a horrifying case of medical negligence reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a road accident victim bled to death in the emergency ward of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College while the doctors on duty were allegedly asleep. The screengrab from the video shows a doctor reclining with their legs up in front of an air conditioner, visibly asleep.(X)

The victim, Sunil, was rushed to the hospital by police on Monday evening after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident.

However, instead of giving him immediate medical assistance, junior doctors Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket kept sleeping nearby as Sunil lay bleeding on a stretcher, reportedly crying in pain.

The video of the heartbreaking incident, purportedly captured inside the hospital's emergency room, went viral on social media and shed light on its seriousness.

It shows a doctor reclining with their legs up in front of an air conditioner, visibly asleep. A woman, holding a child and a prescription, can be seen trying to wake him while Sunil bleeds profusely just a few feet away.

Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the hospital at the time of the incident.

However, during the investigation, Dr Jindal said that as soon as he learnt about the negligence and the desperate family's complaints, he came to the hospital and immediately treated the patient, including intravenous (IV) fluid and a cast, NDTV reported.

Unfortunately, Sunil died on Tuesday at 7 am. The family has alleged that delayed treatment led to his death. However, Dr Jindal asserted that the patient was already critical.

The Meerut District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident, and two doctors have reportedly been suspended.