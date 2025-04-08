Meerut murder: Family of victim Saurabh will adopt accused wife Muskan's baby if it's his child

A day after test reports confirmed the pregnancy Muskan Rastogi, accused of killing her husband Saurabh Rajput along with her lover Sahil Shukla in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the victim's brother on Tuesday expressed willingness to adopt and raise the child if Rajput is identified as the father. Muskan Rastogi's pregnancy was confirmed during routine tests of female inmates at the Meerut jail. (PTI)

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria had on Monday confirmed that Muskan underwent a preliminary test which confirmed that she was pregnant.

Muskan and Sahil are both lodged in separate barracks at the Meerut district jail for their involvement in the alleged murder of Saurabh Rajput.

While Muskan's family has so far not given any reaction or comment on her pregnancy, the deceased victim's brother, Bablu Rajput, told reporters, “If the child is of my brother Saurabh's, we will adopt and raise the child,” a report from news agency PTI cited.

Rajput was drugged and brutally stabbed to death on March 4 by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil. The duo later chopped up his body into multiple pieces and hid it inside a cement-filled blue drum in the house.

The two have been lodged in jail and kept away from each other, with prison authorities strictly prohibiting any communication between them.

Sahil's grandmother Pushpa had visited the jail on Monday for sometime to meet him, news agency PTI reported citing jail sources. They also mentioned that nobody from Muskan's family had come to visit her.

Muskan Rastogi to undergo ultrasound test

Meanwhile, senior jail superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said that Muskan will undergo an ultrasound test for the doctors to ascertain the condition of the pregnancy.

Sharma told PTI that that lady doctor might have possibly informed Muskan about her pregnancy. "But, the jail administration has not informed her yet. She will be informed only after the pregnancy is confirmed through the ultrasound test," he added.

Sharma also mentioned that Muskan's test was a part of the prison's common process of conducting health check-ups and pregnancy tests for every female inmate on a regular basis. He noted that regarding Muskan, he only received verbal confirmation and not a doctors' report.

According to jail sources, Muskan is reportedly doing sewing work in jail, while Sahil is engaged in agricultural activities. The two have also been placed under rehabilitation with the drug de-addiction centres.