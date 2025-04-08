Meerut murder case: Accused Muskan Rastogi found pregnant during jail check-up

Muskan Rastogi, who is lodged in jail along with her lover for allegedly killing her husband, was found to be pregnant during a routine medical check-up, officials said on Monday. Police take away Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder. (File)(HT_PRINT)

According to senior jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma, all female inmates undergo regular health check-ups and pregnancy tests upon admission. Muskan’s test was part of this standard procedure.

He said that he has not yet received the doctors’ written report but has been verbally informed that Muskan is pregnant.

Chief medical officer Dr Ashok Kataria confirmed that Muskan underwent a preliminary test, which indicated that she is pregnant.

He added that the next step would be an ultrasound, which will help determine the condition and duration of the pregnancy.

The case pertains to the murder of Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, who was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar in Meerut district. Muskan and her lover Sahil are accused of drugging him and then stabbing him to death.

Investigators allege that after killing Saurabh Rajput, the accused dismembered his body, severing the head and hands, and hid the remains in a blue drum filled with cement.

What happened in the Meerut murder case linked to Muskan Rastogi?

Findings from the ongoing investigation suggest that Muskan had allegedly been planning the murder since as early as November 2023.

She allegedly manipulated Sahil Shukla into committing the crime by posing as his deceased mother through a fake Snapchat account.

The postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput pointed to extreme brutality. His head was severed, both hands were cut off at the wrists, and his legs were bent backwards, indicating an attempt to fit the body into a drum. The autopsy confirmed that he died due to shock and excessive bleeding.

At present, both Muskan and Sahil are in judicial custody. While Muskan is engaged in sewing work inside the jail, Sahil has been assigned to agricultural duties.

They have also been included in a rehabilitation programme with the support of a drug de-addiction centre.

With PTI inputs