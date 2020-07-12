e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Meet Deepal Paliwal, man who risked his life to help Oxford experts develop Covid-19 vaccine

Meet Deepal Paliwal, man who risked his life to help Oxford experts develop Covid-19 vaccine

Paliwal, didn’t feel inhibited or have second thoughts before deciding to volunteer for a human trial for coronavirus vaccine led by the Oxford University.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paliwal said he learnt about the trial on April 16 and visited one of the five centres in London for his preliminary check-up and screening on April 26.
Paliwal said he learnt about the trial on April 16 and visited one of the five centres in London for his preliminary check-up and screening on April 26.(AFP)
         

At a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a UK citizen with an Indian descent decided to do his bit and contribute to the development of the Covid-19 vaccine. Deepak Paliwal, didn’t feel inhibited or have second thoughts before deciding to volunteer for a human trial for coronavirus vaccine led by the Oxford University.

In an interview with the BBC, Paliwal said he kept thinking how could he contribute to the global fight against coronavirus and decided to enrol as a volunteer for the human trial. He thought his brain may not be of any use but his body can certainly contribute.

Also read: India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data

Paliwal said he learnt about the trial on April 16 and visited one of the five centres in London for his preliminary check-up and screening on April 26. His wife did not support his decision at first. He said he had only informed his close friends and wife about his decision.

Paliwal said his friends played a huge role in supporting him. During the course of the trial, he was told about various hazards that he could face, the possibility of him collapsing or suffering organ failure. He even read a report about a volunteer dying amid the trial. But all this could deter Paliwal in his resolve.

Forty-two-year-old Deepak Paliwal hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and lives with his wife in London, United Kingdom. After the successful completion of his trial, his dauntless, courageous move was welcomed by his family but his wife swore never to let him go through anything similar again.

Meanwhile, experts at Oxford University continue to conduct their trial on thousands of volunteers to quickly arrive at a Covid-19 vaccine.

Paliwal and many others like him steer the effort of researchers and scientists in a direction which is one step closer to a potential antidote to the deadly contagion. Ever since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, Covid-19 has infected over 12 million globally while more than 5 lakh people worldwide have lost their battle with the infection till date.

tags
top news
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
LIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In