Meet Jahnavi Dangeti, the 23-year-old set to fly to space in 2029

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh is set to travel to space as a part of the Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space. A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Jahnavi has been selected to travel in a Titans Space orbital flight that will last five hours. Expressing gratitude for this opportunity, Jahnavi took to Instagram and wrote that she is incredibly honoured and excited. Over the years, Dhangeti Jahanavi has been known for her active engagement in the shield of STEM and space research. (mystic_galaxia/ Instagram)

The inaugural mission has been set for 2029, featuring 3 hours of sustained zero gravity. According to Jahnavi, it will offer a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement.

During the mission, the members will orbit the Earth twice and witness two sunrises and two sunsets. The mission is set to be headed by veteran NASA astronaut and retired US Army Colonel William McArthur Jr., who now serves as Chief Astronaut for Titans Space.

Over the years, Jahnavi has been known for her active engagement in the shield of STEM and space research. She has trained in zero gravity, high altitude missions, space suite operations and planetary simulations. She is also known for being the first Indian selected for NASA’s International Air and Space Program. For Jahnavi, this mission is an honour to fly under the leadership of someone with such extraordinary service.

Following this selection, Jahnavi also wrote about the next steps in the training stating that “Over the next three years starting in 2026, I’ll undergo intensive astronaut training through Titans Space’s ASCAN program.” This will include spacecraft systems, flight simulation, training and medical evaluations.

She also thanked Titans Space, for this extraordinary opportunity, feeling proud in representing her Indian roots. “I’m proud to represent my roots and the incredible young dreamers I’ve met over the years—this mission is for all of us who look up and imagine the impossible,” Jahnavi wrote in the post.