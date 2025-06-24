Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Meet Jahnavi Dangeti, the 23-year-old set to fly to space in 2029

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 12:15 PM IST

During the Titan Space mission, the members will orbit the Earth twice and witness two sunrises and two sunsets.

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh is set to travel to space as a part of the Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space. A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Jahnavi has been selected to travel in a Titans Space orbital flight that will last five hours. Expressing gratitude for this opportunity, Jahnavi took to Instagram and wrote that she is incredibly honoured and excited.

Over the years, Dhangeti Jahanavi has been known for her active engagement in the shield of STEM and space research. (mystic_galaxia/ Instagram)
Over the years, Dhangeti Jahanavi has been known for her active engagement in the shield of STEM and space research. (mystic_galaxia/ Instagram)

The inaugural mission has been set for 2029, featuring 3 hours of sustained zero gravity. According to Jahnavi, it will offer a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement.

During the mission, the members will orbit the Earth twice and witness two sunrises and two sunsets. The mission is set to be headed by veteran NASA astronaut and retired US Army Colonel William McArthur Jr., who now serves as Chief Astronaut for Titans Space.

Over the years, Jahnavi has been known for her active engagement in the shield of STEM and space research. She has trained in zero gravity, high altitude missions, space suite operations and planetary simulations. She is also known for being the first Indian selected for NASA’s International Air and Space Program. For Jahnavi, this mission is an honour to fly under the leadership of someone with such extraordinary service.

Following this selection, Jahnavi also wrote about the next steps in the training stating that “Over the next three years starting in 2026, I’ll undergo intensive astronaut training through Titans Space’s ASCAN program.” This will include spacecraft systems, flight simulation, training and medical evaluations.

Also read: NASA announces new launch date for Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla | Details

She also thanked Titans Space, for this extraordinary opportunity, feeling proud in representing her Indian roots. “I’m proud to represent my roots and the incredible young dreamers I’ve met over the years—this mission is for all of us who look up and imagine the impossible,” Jahnavi wrote in the post.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Meet Jahnavi Dangeti, the 23-year-old set to fly to space in 2029
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On