Meeting every 2 months, next huddle in August, letter to CJI on SIR: Key takeaways from INDIA bloc meet

Twenty five opposition parties met for key INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting was aimed at mending ties amid differences among the constituents and the recent electoral losses of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Track updates on INDIA bloc meeting

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and others during a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting.(PTI)

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However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting. The DMK had last week announced its decision to skip the meeting, citing Congress's post-poll alliance with the TVK in Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting concluded, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance decided on five points, including the decision to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging "vote loot" and electoral malpractice.

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INDIA bloc meeting takeaways

Following the meeting, Congress's Kharge said the INDIA bloc has decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging "vote loot" and electoral malpractice. "It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon," he said.

Kharge also said the opposition bloc had unanimously resolved to seek the immediate resignation of the Union education minister over alleged examination lapses in the NEET and CBSE that has impacted scores of students. "It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader said.

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Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hug each other during the INDIA Bloc Meeting. (AICC)

{{^usCountry}} Congress President Kharge also detailed the bloc's immediate action plan, focusing on youth, institutional integrity, and a sustained joint opposition front. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress President Kharge also detailed the bloc's immediate action plan, focusing on youth, institutional integrity, and a sustained joint opposition front. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharge said the alliance partners will now meet every two months to review national politics and coordinate strategy, with the next formal INDIA bloc meeting being scheduled for August 8 in Hyderabad.

Opposition leaders during the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi. (@AITCofficial)

The bloc is also tightening its legislative strategy ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. “Strategy meetings of all alliance partners will be held regularly inside the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to ensure a unified front against the treasury benches on a day-to-day basis.”

‘United we stand’

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Following the meeting, the Congress made a unity pitch as it shared photographs of the Opposition bloc leaders with the caption ‘United we stand’.

INDIA bloc leaders also stressed unity within the alliance group and called for the need to safeguard democratic values and address issues related to people's livelihood. Several top leaders of the opposition alliance met here at the Constitution Club in the backdrop of differences emerging among some of its constituents.

Who all were not present at the INDIA bloc meeting

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The DMK, miffed over Congress' TVK alliance, and the AAP skipped the key meeting in Delhi, while Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) were not in New Delhi, but attended the meeting virtually.

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