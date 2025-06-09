Meghalaya honeymoon murder: How Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam spent their last hours together

A week after Raja Raghuwanshi's body was found in a gorge in Sohra area near the Weisawdong Falls, Meghalaya police arrested his wife Sonam in connection with the murder. Police superintendent Vivek Syiem said that a case of homicide had been registered, while describing Sonam's disappearance “unusual”.(Sourced)

The couple from Indore, who had visited the state on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23.

While the husband's body was recovered after being spotten by a drone on June 2, Sonam remained missing, with efforts to trace her continuing. She surrendered before police at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang said that apart from Sonam, three other persons had been arrested in overnight raids.

“The wife was allegedly involved in the Indore man's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya. She had hired killers," she added. Nongrang added that the police probe was still on, with efforts underway to arrest other people who were involved in the crime.

Couple's itinerary hours before tragedy

● A day before the honeymoon couple went missing, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi had arrived at Mawlakhiat village in Meghalaya on May 22.

● The couple, who had rented a scooter, then visited Nongriat village where they trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to see the famous living rootbridges, as per PTI.

● They stayed the night in a homestay in the village, and left the following morning on May 23. Raja's body was found 20 km from the homestay.

● Their rented scooter was found abandoned near a cafe the next day on May 24, on the road between Shillong to Sohra.

● Following this, police were informed of their disappearance and the initial search operation was launched with the help of the locals in the village.

However, the rescue teams paused efforts on May 30 after heavy rainfall low visibility, with Sohra receiving around 500 mm of rainfall on May 29, 30 and 31, PTI quoted a weather department official as saying. After recovery, Raja's body was taken for post-mortem to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.